Jury finds Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on 5 of 6 counts in sex trafficking trial

On the 18th day of Ghislaine Maxwell's trial for enticement of minors and sex trafficking of underage girls, the jury reached a verdict after nearly 40 hours of deliberations.

Maxwell, an associate of Jeffrey Epstein, was found on five of six counts, CNN and MSNBC reported Wednesday.

"As the verdict was read, Maxwell appeared to show little reaction behind a black mask. She stood with her hands folded as the jury filed out, and glanced at her siblings as she herself was led from the courtroom, but was otherwise stoic," the Associated Press reports. "She faces the likelihood of years in prison — an outcome long sought by women who spent years fighting in civil courts to hold Maxwell accountable for her role in recruiting and grooming Epstein's teenage victims and sometimes joining in the sexual abuse."

She was found not guilty of Count Two, enticement of an individual under the age of 17 to travel with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity.

"Preserving the innocence of children is among the most important responsibilities we carry as adults. Like Epstein, Ms. Maxwell chose to blatantly disregard the law and her responsibility as an adult, using whatever means she had at her disposal to lure vulnerable youth into behavior they should never have been exposed to, creating the potential for lasting harm," FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr. said when announcing the charges.