Trump calls Biden's Jan. 6 speech "very hurtful" while continuing to spread election lies

Still banned from social media for spreading lies about the 2020 presidential election that inspired an insurrection, former president Donald Trump repeatedly blasted reporters with statements on Thursday as the country marked the one-year anniversary of the attempted coup.

First Trump issued a statement saying America has lost its confidence. After President Joe Biden addressed the nation on the Jan. 6 insurrection, Trump released a statement saying it was "just a distraction." His third statement called Biden a failure and spread his debunked lie that the election was rigged.

His fourth statement revealed that how he thought the speech made people feel.

"To watch Biden speaking is very hurtful to many people," Trump said.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

He then repeated the lies that incited his supporters to attack the Capitol.

"They're the ones who tried to stop the peaceful transfer with a rigged election," Trump falsely claimed.

Biden pointing out Trump "spread a web of lies about the 2020 election" appeared to anger the former real estate developer.

"They spread a 'web of lies' about me and Russia for 4 years to try to overturn the 2016 election, and now they lie about how they interfered in the 2020 Election, too," Trump said.

He went on to allege that "Big Tech was used illegally," that ballots were sold for $10 in Georgia, and that gas costs $5 a gallon.

Read more on Jan. 6 and Donald Trump's continuing hold over the Republican Party: