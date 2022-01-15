Biden administration fires former Trump aide after he pushed Jan. 6 "false flag" conspiracy

On Friday, The Washington Post reported that the Biden administration has forced the resignation of a Trump administration appointee to an advisory commission, after he promoted conspiracy theories on his blog that the FBI helped to instigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

"Darren Beattie was named by former president Donald Trump to the U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad in November 2020. In a letter Friday, Gautam Raghavan, deputy director of the White House office of presidential personnel, told Beattie that he must turn in his resignation by the end of business Friday and if he did not, his position would be terminated," reported Mariana Alfaro. "Beattie confirmed the White House's letter in a Friday afternoon tweet, saying the request for his resignation was 'better than a Pulitzer [Prize].'"

"On Sunday, the former president issued a statement praising Beattie for pushing his baseless claims about Jan. 6, when the pro-Trump mob invaded the Capitol to stop the affirmation of Joe Biden's electoral college win, an attack that left five dead and 140 members of law enforcement injured," said the report. "'Because of Darren's work, and others, Americans aren't buying into the Unselect Committee's attempts to smear 75 million (plus!) Americans,' Trump said, in an apparent reference to his 2020 voters. He received about 74 million votes; Biden got about 81 million."

The main purpose of the Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad is to memorialize victims of the Holocaust.

Before Trump appointed him to the commission, Beattie worked as a presidential speechwriter, but was removed from that role after it emerged that he appeared at a conference with Peter Brimelow, the infamous founder of the white supremacist website VDare.com.

