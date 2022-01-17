Fox host Lara Trump either has a new conspiracy theory, or she is very confused.

Hosting the 5 p.m. EST hour, Trump was ranting about Microsoft Word's Clippy and the suggested changes to words like "postman" into "letter carrier" and "mankind" into "humankind." It's part of the right's latest attack on "wokism," which they define as anything done in polite society that makes them uncomfortable.

"Someone is reading this?! And assessing what I'm writing?" Trump said, assuming that a person was actually watching and reading what she was typing in Word instead of an AI programed into what they call "office assistant." It was once named Clippy, and it was never a real person.

According to Trump, the "office assistant" is a lot like her fancy new car that doesn't require a key, just a push-button to start it. She said that the car wouldn't start if she didn't jingle the keys around. That's false. Push-button start cars use safety technology that requires your foot on the break, the car in park, and the key fob in the car with you. It's essentially a small low-frequency transmitter. So if the car won't start, it's likely that you need to replace the batteries.

Watch Lara Trump's rant on YouTube.

