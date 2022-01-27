Rep. Cori Bush's parked car struck by bullets — but luckily she wasn't in it at the time

CNN.com is reporting that Rep. Cori Bush's (D-MO) car was struck by bullets, though she wasn't inside it at the time.

It doesn't appear that Bush was the target of an attack and other cars in the area showed that their handles had been tampered with. In a statement from the congresswoman on Thursday, she announced the details about the incident and thanked those contacting her to check how she's doing.

"I'm touched by everyone who has reached out. Thankfully no one was harmed," Bush tweeted, linking to a local report. "But any act of gun violence shakes your soul. That's why our movement is working to invest in our communities, eradicate the root causes of gun violence, and keep everyone safe."

"No one should have to fear for their safety here in St. Louis and that is exactly why our movement is working every day to invest in our communities, eradicate the root causes of gun violence, and keep every neighborhood safe," Bush said to KSDK News.