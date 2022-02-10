Snoop Dogg sued for alleged sexual assault after he announced Death Row Records label acquisition

An anonymous woman filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against rapper Snoop Dogg and an associate of his, asserting that the pair sexually assaulted her back in 2013, TMZ first reported.

The woman, who is described as an actor, model and dancer, said the assault took place after she attended one of Snoop Dogg's show in Anaheim, California, on May 29. She claimed that Bishop Don "Magic" Juan, a former pimp and longtime associate of the rapper, offered her a ride home but instead, drove her to his place. She said that Juan later forced her to perform oral sex on him the following morning.

According to the lawsuit, Juan "discriminated against and harassed [her] because of [her] sex and gender."

The woman then claimed that Juan took her to Snoop Dogg's studio the next day to see if the rapper would offer her a gig. She alleged that the rapper had also forced her into oral sex while she used his bathroom. The lawsuit claims that Snoop Dogg ultimately denied her a gig because she "refused to willingly and enthusiastically give oral sex."

The latest allegation arrived just a few hours after Snoop Dogg announced that he had acquired Death Row Records, the record label that launched his 1993 debut solo album "Doggystyle" and kickstarted his music career.

"I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value," the rapper said in a statement per CNN. "It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me."

Snoop Dogg is also slated to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show on Sunday alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.

