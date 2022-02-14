Candace Owens took to Twitter to praise the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, sending several of her fans into disorientation.

"This is an excellent Super Bowl halftime performance. Undeniable hip-hop and R&B excellence." Owens' tweet quickly received considerable backlash from her conservative base.

The halftime show at the SoFi Stadium on Sunday night featured performances from hip-hop stars Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige with an appearance by 50 Cent. The performance by rap legends was received by many as a spotlight on hip hop's central role in American pop music as well as a celebration of black artists. Los Angeles Lakers basketball star LeBron James tweeted in all caps, "THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!!"

Candace Owens response to the show appeared off brand to many of her followers who had a less than positive reception of the mid game entertainment, claiming the show offensive and lacking in diversity.

Owens rose in popularity among her conservative base for her pro-Trump sentiments and conservative activism as a black woman. She has openly criticized the Black Lives Matter movement calling protesters "a bunch of whiny toddlers, pretending to be oppressed for attention," as well as #MeToo and the Democratic Party, labeling them the "party of hate."

After working for conservative advocacy groups and holding communications positions, Owens has most recently joined conservative media company "The Daily Wire" where she hosts her own talk show. Owens has also founded the BLEXIT Foundation and last February announced that she is considering a 2024 run for president.