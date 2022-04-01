Jared Kushner just testified about Jan. 6 — and what he said about Ivanka Trump may be critical

Former senior White House aide Jared Kushner testified on Thursday before the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Politico reported Kushner "did not play a visible role in the former president's attempts to overturn the 2020 election, though he was a top adviser during much of Trump's presidency. According to a recent book by ABC's Jonathan Karl, Kushner was involved in multiple conversations about how to delicately explain to Trump that he had lost the election and interacted with other senior administration officials who were exasperated by Trump's refusal to concede. Kushner had reportedly steered clear of Trump in the chaotic final weeks of his presidency and was out of town until the afternoon on Jan. 6."

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA), who sits on the select committee, was asked about Kushner's testimony by MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace.

"He was able to voluntarily provide information to us to verify, substantiate, provide his own take on this different reporting, so it was really valuable," Luria said.

On CNN, law professor and former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman offered his analysis.

Litman noted Kushner showed up in the text messages sent between Ginni Thomas and Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows.

"But the most important, I think, is Ivanka," Litman said. "They can ask him things about her and we know that she figures centrally, she's the person that people tried to prevail on repeatedly to have Trump call of the dogs. Just his testifying, I think, makes it more likely — or puts more pressure on her to testify. She's in voluntary negotiations now."