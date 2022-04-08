Manhattan DA says Trump probe still alive but Trump's lawyers are "delighted" at what's happening

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Jr. held multiple interviews on Thursday claiming to still be investigating Donald Trump, but a new report suggests that the case has been unraveling.

"For Mr. Bragg, a series of interviews on Thursday as well as the release of a lengthy formal statement represent an attempt to quell the intense criticism he has faced over his handling of the high-stakes investigation into the former president," The New York Times reported Thursday.

"In December, Mr. Bragg's predecessor, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., directed the two senior prosecutors leading the inquiry, Mark F. Pomerantz and Carey R. Dunne, to present evidence to a grand jury with the goal of seeking an indictment of Mr. Trump," the report continued. "Mr. Bragg, two months into his tenure, halted that presentation after disagreeing with Mr. Pomerantz and Mr. Dunne on the strength of the case."

"Their subsequent resignations led to public criticism of Mr. Bragg, particularly after The New York Times published a copy of Mr. Pomerantz's resignation letter, in which he said he believed that the former president was 'guilty of numerous felony violations' and that it was 'a grave failure of justice' not to hold him accountable," the report added.

The Daily Beast on Thursday had more on the investigation.

"Over the last several weeks, the Manhattan District Attorney's investigation into former President Donald Trump has appeared to be unraveling, with the two top prosecutors on the case resigning over the lack of charges and the DA feeling so attacked over the lack of movement that he issued a statement Thursday saying an indictment against Trump could still come," The Beast reported. "But inside the DA's office, the inertia and frustration over Trump potentially avoiding culpability looks worse than ever before."

The Beast's sources do not expect Trump to be indicted in Manhattan.

"Yet another prosecutor appears to have been pulled back from the case, according to knowledgeable sources who say it could be further proof of the probe's failure," The Beast reported. "And sources now seem to think Trump dodging an indictment is inevitable."

"Solomon Shinerock—a lead investigator who helped drive much of the intensive, four-year effort—is no longer as actively involved in the case," three people with knowledge of the matter said. "In recent weeks, Shinerock's pullback from the team investigating Trump has been conspicuous enough to frustrate some who have been on the prosecutors' side—and has been noticeable enough to quietly delight lawyers working on the ex-president's and Trump Organization's end."