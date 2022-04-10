A weeknight pasta dinner that involves very few ingredients and almost no effort

This story first appeared on Food52 , an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

Salami hive, this recipe is for you. Inspired by classic aglio e olio but with a porky twist, this weeknight dinner involves very few ingredients and almost no effort. In fact, you can whip up the sauce in about as much time as it takes to boil pasta. For that reason, I highly recommend prepping the ingredients while the water comes to a boil. Once the pasta goes into the pot, queue the 10-minute dinner countdown.

Genoa's got that quintessential salami vibe while still being mild — a blank meat canvas, if you will. But, feel free to play around with different varieties. Swapping in soppressata results in a spicier dish. Subbing the salami for pepperoni is perfect for nights when you can't decide between pizza or pasta. Why choose?

For some spiciness, I added some chopped Calabrian chile peppers. If you can't find a jar in your store (or you don't have any on hand), use crushed red pepper flakes instead. Just add them to the oil along with the garlic so the heat permeates the dish.

Want to throw in some greens? You totally can. Thinly sliced fennel, shredded radicchio, or wilted kale are all welcome. But for me, six cloves of garlic and a sprinkle of parsley is all the vegetable matter I need.

Recipe: Spicy Salami Spaghetti

Yields 3-4 servings Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 15 minutes