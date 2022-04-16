18 Easter cocktail recipes to serve at brunch and beyond

This story first appeared on Food52 , an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

Easter cocktails are the peak of two of our favorite things: brunch and the spring season. There are mid-morning classic drinks like Bloody Marys and mimosas (including a very festive variation on the timeless orange juice-based drink), plus spring sippers like a lemon and lavender gin cocktail and two different sangria recipes (one made with white wine, and the other made with red, so everyone gets what they want). Whether you're hosting Easter brunch or Easter dinner, these cocktails will make every hour a hoppy one.

Our best Easter cocktail recipes

1. Our Best Classic Mimosa

No brunch menu is complete without a flute filled to the brim with a mimosa. Okay, make that a pitcher.

2. Jelly Bean Mimosas

For a fun Easter twist on a mimosa, infuse vodka with jelly beans (you heard me right) for a couple of hours before mixing with a little bit of lemon juice and champagne.

3. White Sangria

If you're hosting a large group for Easter, a big batch of sangria is the way to go. This recipe is best made a few hours in advance, which will eliminate one extra thing that you need to do as you're carving the ham, filling a bread basket of hot cross buns, and hiding eggs for your little ones.

4. A Very Good Bloody Mary

There are two kinds of brunch drinkers: mimosa lovers and Bloody Mary die-hards. This Easter cocktail recipe is for anyone who has a penchant for savory and spice: It features tomato juice, fresh lemon juice, dill pickle juice, horseradish, hot sauce, and, yes, vodka.

5. Lemon Drop Martini

Celebrate Easter with this candy-inspired martini that delivers bright citrus flavors from orange liqueur and fresh lemon juice.

6. Rosemary Paloma

Depending on the time of year, Easter may still fall on one of those chilly transitional weekends between winter and spring. This punchy grapefruit cocktail still embraces some winter flavors while welcoming spring with open arms.

7. Passion Fruit Bourbon Sour

"Passion fruit is absolutely iconic in the fruit world: tart and sweet, with one of the most intense tropical fruit flavors out there. It's no wonder it's a classic addition to cocktails of all styles. In this sour, passion fruit pairs with the vanilla and floral notes of bourbon, while the addition of egg white creates a dreamy almost meringue-like foam and velvety texture," writes recipe developer Max Rappaport. We know that spring just arrived, but this cocktail will make you crave some serious summer sun.

8. Hibiscus Margarita from Shannon Mustipher

Spring is all about fresh blooms at every turn and this margarita made with hibiscus simple syrup is the perfect Easter cocktail.

9. Grapefruit Mule

We love that recipe developer Esteban Castillo made the switch from the usual lime juice for grapefruit juice, which makes this classic vodka cocktail feel just a little bit more appropriate for Easter.

10. The Spring Bloom Cocktail

Our editors say that this elegant, easy-sipping drink feels as fresh and springy as a bunch of just-picked tulips. With notes of rosemary and lavender — and a touch of sweetness via the honey syrup — it's a serious springtime winner.

11. Blueberry Orange Spritz

A spritz isn't strictly for summer sipping. This refreshing cocktail is perfect for serving during Easter brunch, especially if it falls on a warm Sunday in April.

12. Mixed Berry Shrub Cocktail

Looking for a low-ABV cocktail for Easter? This beautiful berry beverage should do the trick.

13. Spring Sangria with Strawberries and Mint

Entertaining for Easter — or any holiday for that matter — is all about getting ahead. That's why we're so excited to share this make-ahead sangria bursting with fragrant mint and juicy strawberries.

14. Lemon Lavender Gin Rickey

Lemon and lavender seem like the quintessential Easter pairing, don't you think? And it doesn't hurt that it's so easy to make. Just pour gin, lemon juice, and honey over ice in a cocktail shaker and shake well. Strain the mixture into two highball glasses filled with ice, top with seltzer, and garnish with lavender and lemon slices.

15. Rosebud (Cointreau, Vodka, Rosewater, Cucumber, and Mint Cocktail)

Okay, I know tulips are the unofficial flower of Easter, but give this rose-flavored cocktail a chance.

16. The Written Word (Gin and Chartreuse Cocktail with Cointreau)

This boozy cocktail features three types of liquor: gin, Chartreuse, and Cointreau. "Anyone and everyone will appreciate this beautiful-looking cocktail that goes a step beyond your typical two-ingredient drinks," writes our editorial team.

17. Salty Dog Cocktail

Don't let the simplicity of this basic cocktail, which calls for 4 parts grapefruit juice to 1 part vodka (more or less), fool you — it's so flavorful and so delicious.

18. Red Wine Sangria

Frankly, you should drink whatever you like with Easter ham. We've given you an option for white sangria and now it's red wine's turn.