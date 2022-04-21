Madison Cawthorn wants Donald Trump to sue Piers Morgan

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., on Wednesday encouraged Donald Trump to sue host Piers Morgan after the British commentator released a video suggesting that the former president walked out of an interview when challenged on his 2020 election conspiracies.

Footage of the interview came in a 30-second ad spot released by TalkTV this week. In the trailer for the interview, set to debut Monday, Morgan tells the former president that the 2020 election "was a free, fair election. You lost."

"Only a fool would think that," Trump responds.

"With respect, you haven't produced the hard evidence," Morgan notes.

Later, the video appears to show Trump storming out of the interview, calling the British presenter "very dishonest" and telling him to "turn the camera off."

Following the trailer's release, Trump immediately denied walking off set.

"This is a pathetic attempt to use President Trump as a way to revive the career of a failed television host," said his spokesperson, Taylor Budowich.

Cawthorn, for his part, suggested that the president should take legal action against Morgan, tweeting: "I hope President Trump sues Piers Morgan over this."

According to The Guardian, audio provided by Trump's team indicated that the former president's request to "turn the camera off" was made after the interview was finished. However, Morgan disputed the notion that the interview was deceptively edited.

"The promo reflects exactly what happened," Morgan said. "Donald Trump got very angry about one particular thing and he couldn't let it go. But when people see the interview they'll see that we have nice exchanges. We always have done before. But simmering is this anger he was feeling about what was said to him before we started the interview."

"He says it's a rigged election, and he now says I have a rigged promo," the British presenter added. "What I would say is watch the interview. It will all be there. We won't be doing any duplicitous editing.'

The trailer was released in anticipation of Morgan's new show, "Piers Morgan Uncensored," which will include allegedly unvarnished 60-minute segments for "lively, intelligent debate." Morgan is a former CNN host who left the network over comments he made about Meghan Markle, later claiming that the "woke mob" forced him to resign.

