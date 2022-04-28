I came up with this combo way back when I was living in my old hood in New York. I'd ordered some sushi from a spot next to my apartment — spicy salmon, eel, veggie tempura, the usual suspects — and I was snacking on some Sweet Chili Doritos. When the sushi came, I dug in right away. And I kept eating the chips. And my mind was blown.
Furikake is a Japanese seasoning, traditionally sprinkled on rice. It often consists of nori, bonito flakes, and sesame seeds, but there are tons of variations. Mine has sweet, oniony, garlicky, Doritos twist. Definitely a munchy, cozy vibe. I love to put this on poke bowls, hand rolls, or even on a cucumber salad. The possibilities are endless. Just try to use it up in a day or two to avoid staleness.
***
Recipe: Doritos Furikake
Ingredients
- Canola oil, for frying
- 7 large garlic cloves, finely chopped
- Kosher salt, to taste
- 1 large shallot, thinly sliced into rings
- 1/2 cup cornstarch
- 1 sheet nori
- 1/3 cup sesame seeds, toasted
- 1 cup finely crushed Doritos (Sweet Chili, Cool Ranch, or Spicy Nacho)
- 1/4 cup bonito flakes
- 1 tablespoon gochugaru (Korean chile flakes)
Directions
- To a small pot, add enough canola oil to come halfway up the sides of the pan. Set over medium-high heat and bring to 250°F. (If you don't have a thermometer, test a piece — it should gently bubble.)
- Add the garlic to the hot oil. Cook, stirring frequently with a heat-proof spoon, for 3 to 6 minutes, until crispy and light golden brown. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the fried garlic to a paper towel-lined plate. Season with salt.
- In a small bowl, toss the shallot rings in the cornstarch, then shake off any excess. Return the oil to 250°F, then add the shallot rings. Cook, stirring frequently, for 5 to 6 minutes, until light golden brown. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the fried garlic to a paper towel-lined plate. Season with salt.
- Mince the nori, either by hand with a knife or scissors, or in a spice grinder.
- In a large bowl, combine the fried garlic, fried shallot, minced nori, sesame seeds, crushed Doritos, bonito flakes, and gochugaru. Mix until combined, then taste and adjust if needed.
