Chef Romel Bruno's furikake has a sweet, oniony, garlicky, Doritos twist

You're going to want to make Bruno's take on a traditional Japanese seasoning with a twist

By Romel Bruno

Published April 28, 2022 2:05PM (EDT)

Prop stylist: Anne Eastman. Food stylist: Yossy Arefi. (Julia Gartland / Food52)
This story first appeared on Food52, an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

I came up with this combo way back when I was living in my old hood in New York. I'd ordered some sushi from a spot next to my apartment — spicy salmon, eel, veggie tempura, the usual suspects — and I was snacking on some Sweet Chili Doritos. When the sushi came, I dug in right away. And I kept eating the chips. And my mind was blown.

Furikake is a Japanese seasoning, traditionally sprinkled on rice. It often consists of nori, bonito flakes, and sesame seeds, but there are tons of variations. Mine has sweet, oniony, garlicky, Doritos twist. Definitely a munchy, cozy vibe. I love to put this on poke bowls, hand rolls, or even on a cucumber salad. The possibilities are endless. Just try to use it up in a day or two to avoid staleness. 

Recipe: Doritos Furikake

Yields
2 cups
Prep Time
10 minutes
Cook Time
15 minutes

Ingredients

  • Canola oil, for frying
  • 7 large garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • Kosher salt, to taste
  • 1 large shallot, thinly sliced into rings
  • 1/2 cup cornstarch
  • 1 sheet nori
  • 1/3 cup sesame seeds, toasted
  • 1 cup finely crushed Doritos (Sweet Chili, Cool Ranch, or Spicy Nacho)
  • 1/4 cup bonito flakes
  • 1 tablespoon gochugaru (Korean chile flakes)

 

Directions

  1. To a small pot, add enough canola oil to come halfway up the sides of the pan. Set over medium-high heat and bring to 250°F. (If you don't have a thermometer, test a piece — it should gently bubble.)
  2. Add the garlic to the hot oil. Cook, stirring frequently with a heat-proof spoon, for 3 to 6 minutes, until crispy and light golden brown. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the fried garlic to a paper towel-lined plate. Season with salt.
  3. In a small bowl, toss the shallot rings in the cornstarch, then shake off any excess. Return the oil to 250°F, then add the shallot rings. Cook, stirring frequently, for 5 to 6 minutes, until light golden brown. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the fried garlic to a paper towel-lined plate. Season with salt.
  4. Mince the nori, either by hand with a knife or scissors, or in a spice grinder.
  5. In a large bowl, combine the fried garlic, fried shallot, minced nori, sesame seeds, crushed Doritos, bonito flakes, and gochugaru. Mix until combined, then taste and adjust if needed.

Romel Bruno

