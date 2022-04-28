This story first appeared on Food52 , an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

I came up with this combo way back when I was living in my old hood in New York. I'd ordered some sushi from a spot next to my apartment — spicy salmon, eel, veggie tempura, the usual suspects — and I was snacking on some Sweet Chili Doritos. When the sushi came, I dug in right away. And I kept eating the chips. And my mind was blown.

Furikake is a Japanese seasoning, traditionally sprinkled on rice. It often consists of nori, bonito flakes, and sesame seeds, but there are tons of variations. Mine has sweet, oniony, garlicky, Doritos twist. Definitely a munchy, cozy vibe. I love to put this on poke bowls, hand rolls, or even on a cucumber salad. The possibilities are endless. Just try to use it up in a day or two to avoid staleness.

***

Recipe: Doritos Furikake

Yields 2 cups Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 15 minutes