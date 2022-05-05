Although Fox News' Geraldo Rivera is a Fox News talking head, he doesn't always blindly parrot the party-line nonsense coming from his colleagues. Rivera, for example, once got into a high-decibel shouting match with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly over illegal immigration. And during a Wednesday May 4 broadcast of the Fox News program "The Five," Rivera slammed colleague Greg Gutfeld in response to his comments on abortion.

The heated exchange between the 78-year-old Rivera and far-right commentator Gutfeld came two days after Politico reported that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, in a leaked majority draft opinion, laid out an argument for overturning Roe v. Wade. Gutfeld was dancing with joy over the likely demise of Roe, saying that American women should fully embrace motherhood — and Rivera countered that motherhood should be voluntarily.

Gutfeld told Rivera and others on the panel, "It's something to celebrate, to cherish, to shout" — and Rivera angrily responded, "That's baloney. That's baloney. Cherish the wire hanger stuck up their privates?"

Gutfeld mocked Rivera for reminding viewers that dangerous back-alley abortions were common before the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, and Rivera responded, "You are an arrogant…. You insulting punk."

Rivera is being applauded on Twitter — even by some of his critics — for calling out Gutfeld's idiocy. Here are some of their responses: