Buffalo sheriff: Mass shooting was racist hate crime

Authorities in New York held a Saturday press conference after a mass shooting in Buffalo that killed ten people with an assault weapon.

Multiple speakers at the press conference noted the suspect did not live in the community and had traveled hours to commit the shooting.

The suspect, who reportedly posted a racist, 106-page manifesto prior to the shooting that pushes the "Great Replacement" conspiracy theory promoted by Fox News personality Tucker Carlson.

"This was pure evil," Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said.

"It was a straight up, racially motivated hate crime from somebody outside of our community, outside of the city of good neighbors as the mayor said, coming into our community and trying to inflict that evil upon us," he said.

The suspect is in custody.

