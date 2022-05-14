"I despise him": Madison Cawthorn's former supporters turn on him, report finds

First-term GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn is facing harsh criticism from former supporters as the youngest member of Congress seeks re-election in North Carolina.

Business Insider interviewed former volunteers from Cawthorn's 2020 campaign, including Bruce Ross, who spent four months supporting the campaign.

"He fooled the hell out of everybody," Rose said. "I despise him … he is a criminal and a performer."

"He changed. If you tout the law, you have to stand for the law, and he doesn't," Rose said. "He's just an entitled little boy. He has not grown into manhood.

Former 2020 volunteer April Holsinger said it was "very irresponsible" for Cawthorn to try and bring a gun onto an airplane.

"You should know if you have a gun in your bag or not," she noted.

Another former volunteer, Greg Wiggins, will not be supporting Cawthorn's re-election.

"He's more interested in hobnobbing with people in Washington than hobnobbing with a farmer over here, or someone that's a plumber, or someone that needs their help like a veteran," Wiggins said. "It became all about Madison and not about district 11."

Former volunteer Debbie Brogden noticed a change in Cawthorn.

"It seems like he's forgotten where he comes from and who got him there," she said. "It has been so heartbreaking to watch him turn into what he's turned into."

