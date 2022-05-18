Former Fox News reporter suggests putting network’s hosts in jail after Buffalo shooting

The internal dynamics at Fox News were explained by a former insider after the network received harsh criticism for its primetime using rhetoric that mirrors the racist conspiracy theory cited in a 106-page manifesto by the New York man accused of murdering ten people in the Buffalo mass shooting.

Carl Cameron, often called "Campaign Carl," spent two decades at Fox News and was interviewed on Tuesday by MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace.

Wallace played clips of Fox News personalities Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson.

"I mean, obviously a mass shooter is responsible for the violence and the heinous acts that the mass shooter committed," Wallace noted. "It is also true that the ideology left in the mass shooter's screen mirrors the ideology championed by Tucker Carlson."

"What happens at Fox News when something like this happens?" Wallace asked.

"I can't even imagine," Cameron replied. "That's partly why I ended up getting out of there."

"It really is kind of horrible to think that journalists with national and international capacity are putting together this type of nonsense," he explained. "I think the president did a great job. I wish he had done a lot of this a lot sooner, and we need a lot more from the left and the middle, and we got to watch out because the Republicans have become the purveyors of misinformation, and when our two-party system is broken like that, democracy is seriously in trouble."

"The president acknowledged that it's time to actually start doing things and maybe taking some names and putting people in jail," he said.

"I really can't channel how Tucker believes in any of this stuff and how the network can go through with it. I will say this, however, it is very clear that this type of lying and deception is catching on," he warned. "There's racism across the borders, immigrants are being beaten up and being harassed more than ever. Judaism is constantly under fire, and all of this is essentially being accepted by a left -- excuse me, a far, far-right community of people who have nothing but grievance based on lies."

