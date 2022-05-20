Mormon leader speaks out against racism and defends democracy

Mormons should defend democracy and condemn racism, a church leader argued in a recent speech.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports, "In the wake of a deadly racist attack in Buffalo, President Dallin H. Oaks urged Latter-day Saints to condemn racism and 'avoid extreme or polarizing positions and teachings that undermine the U.S. Constitution.'"

Oaks, a former Utah Supreme Court justice, is the first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"In condemning and working against racism, we encourage our students, our teachers, and all our members to avoid extreme or polarizing positions and teachings that undermine the U.S. Constitution and other core institutions," Oaks said. "[The Constitution's] inspired principles, including the freedoms of speech and religion and its authorized amendments, have allowed subsequent generations to continue to improve and strengthen the rights of all of its citizens."

He also urged "fair treatment" for members of the LGBTQ community.

"Individuals or groups who do not treat our LGBTQ members with empathy and charity are not aligned with the teachings of the Church of Jesus Christ," Elder Gilbert said. "At the same time, ignoring God's laws has never been the Savior's pattern for showing love. Remember, Jesus asked us to love God first."

