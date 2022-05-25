Trump scheduled to speak at NRA convention in Houston days after Texas school shooting

Donald Trump is scheduled to address the National Rifle Association (NRA) national meeting in Houston only days after a school shooting massacre in Uvalde, Texas.

On Tuesday, a gunman killed 14 children and a teacher in Robb Elementary School. Police reportedly killed the suspect, an 18-year-old man.

The shooting occurred only ten days after the mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

On Friday, Trump is scheduled to address the NRA's annual meeting for the 6th time, posting a video of Trump discussing his "love" for the organization.

The group says the exhibit hall "will showcase over 14 acres of the latest guns and gear from the most popular companies in the industry."

"From entertainment to special events, it's all happening in Houston over Memorial Day weekend. Make plans now to join fellow Second Amendment patriots for a freedom-filled weekend for the entire family as we celebrate Freedom, Firearms, and the Second Amendment!" the NRA says.

In a video hyping the event, NRA chief Wayne LaPierre says Lee Greenwood and Don McLean will provide musical entertainment.

Watch below or at this link.