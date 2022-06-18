Trump enraged that Trump Jr. might go down with him

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Friday during a speech at a Faith and Freedom event in Nashville, Tennessee.

"For the radical left, politics has become their religion," Trump said. "It has warped their sense of right and wrong. They don't have a sense of right and wrong, true and false, good and evil. You saw the Russia, Russia hoax that we all went through for 2.5 years. I watched this Adam Schiff the other day. Shifty Schiff, this guy is nothing. He's nothing -- we call him watermelon head."

"I'll never forget when this guy, he knew it was a fake story," the former president continued. "I'll never forget when he stood up at the microphone and said Donald Trump Jr. will go to prison. Think of this. Donald Trump Jr. will go to prison for what he has done to our country and for his relationship with Russia. And I said, what the hell is going on?"

During the 2016 election, Trump's campaign had numerous contacts with Russia. Aides sought to arrange a meeting between Trump and Putin. Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak met Trump briefly in a campaign event and met other advisers during the July Republican convention.

Some campaign associates communicated with WikiLeaks over its publication of damaging Democratic communications allegedly hacked by Russian intelligence.

Campaign chairman Paul Manafort offered to brief oligarch Oleg Deripaska, a Putin ally, on the election, and gave campaign polling data to a Russian business associate with intelligence ties.

And top campaign officials met a Russian lawyer who had offered them dirt on Clinton. Later both sides insisted they only discussed Putin's ban on American adoptions of Russian orphans.

"The meeting, which took place at Trump Tower in New York City on June 9, 2016 was pitched to Trump Jr. as the opportunity for members of Trump's presidential campaign to receive damaging information about Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton from Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya," NBC News reporeted.

After Trump's election victory, in back-channel talks with Kislyak, his future national security advisor Michael Flynn allegedly promised Moscow that Trump would lift sanctions after he takes office despite Russia's election meddling.

Watch video below: