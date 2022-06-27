Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., tore into numerous Republicans this past weekend after the conservative-led Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that established America's constitutional right to abortion.

The New York lawmaker launched her salvos on Friday at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who, on the day of the ruling, accused peaceful pro-choice protesters of leading an "insurrection" at the Capitol building.

"I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of Congress nor an attempt to overturn democracy," Ocasio-Cortez told Greene over Twitter. "If one were a heinous enough person to do that, they'd likely seek a pardon for it too. But only one of us here has done that. And it ain't me."

Ocasio-Cortez was referring to recent findings by the House select committee that Greene allegedly sought a pardon from former President Donald Trump after the insurrection unfolded, which critics took as evidence that Greene herself had feared she helped incite the riot.

The "Squad" member also threw shade at Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., all of whom voted to confirm conservative justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh under the assumption that both judges would treat Roe as precedent.

"We should hear from Senators Murkowski, Collins, and Manchin if they believe there should be any consequences at all for misleading members of the US Senate in order to secure a lifetime appointment to the highest court in the land," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. "Otherwise Roe's undoing is their legacy too."

Most recently, the progressive lawmaker directed an attack on Sunday at J.D. Vance, the conservative venture capitalist running to represent Ohio in the U.S. Senate. Immediately after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe, Vance tweeted that "if your worldview tells you that it's bad for women to become mothers but liberating for them to work 90 hours a week in a cubicle at the New York Times or Goldman Sachs, you've been had."

In response, Ocasio-Cortez called Vance a "ding-dong who doesn't seem to know the typical American seeking reproductive care is already a MOTHER, & who also thought fertility had to do with Daylight Savings become the next US Senator for Ohio."

Back in November 2020, Vance was widely mocked after claiming "with confidence" that "daylight savings time reduces fertility by at least 10 percent."

