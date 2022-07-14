Watch: Jim Jordan called out at House hearing for claiming rape of Ohio girl was "another lie"

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) called out a Republican colleague, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, during a House hearing regarding abortion rights in the United States.

"You're going to hear a lot of words from my Republican colleagues," Lieu said Thursday at the House Judiciary committee hearing. "And all I have to do is give you one example that is devastating to their statements."

"A ten-year-old girl got raped in Ohio and got pregnant. She could not get an abortion, because none of the exceptions in Ohio law would have authorized it. And what did MAGA Republicans do? They smeared her. They said she was lying."

"In fact, at least one Republican member of this committee publicly tweeted that she lied, and then quietly deleted that tweet when -- guess what – her perpetrator was arrested," Lieu continued.

The Democrat then called for Republicans who doubted the story to apologize, and noted that conservatives have started to attack the doctor who helped the rape victim terminate her pregnancy.

"Another lie. Anyone surprised?" Jordan wrote on Twitter, citing a news article about Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's office casting doubt on the story. On Wednesday, the Republican congressman deleted his tweet.

Gerson Fuentes, 27, confessed to raping the child at least twice, according to police. He was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony rape of a minor under age 13, according to the Franklin County Municipal Court. He is being held on $2 million bond.

Watch the video below: