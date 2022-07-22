WATCH: Trump's "blooper reel" reveals what he refused to say after Jan. 6

During Thursday's primetime hearing, the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol played an amazing video of Donald Trump attempting to film a message on the day after the attack.

"I don't want to say the election is over," Trump said. "I just want to say Congress has certified the results without saying the election is over, okay?"

CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports, "multiple people say it took about an hour to record what ended up being a three-minute video."

"Yesterday is a hard word for me," the Ivy League graduate said of a three-syllable word.

Trump was quickly mocked after the video was broadcast

HBO prison drama "Oz" actor Terry Kinney, who founded the Steppenwolf Theatre Company with John Malkovich, Laurie Metcalf, Gary Sinise and Jeff Perry, offered his professional opinion of the tapes.

"In the end, the Former Guy was simply this: a very bad, fired actor, trying to change all of his lines, and flubbing them, continuously, in the final episode of his sh*tty, canceled show," he concluded.

Filmmaker Chip Franklin said the videos were "so sweet."

"Watching Trump do his impression of Ron Burgundy? F*cking priceless," he said.

"One way that tyrants fall is when they are made fun of. The Trump outtakes are pretty laugh-out-loud funny," wrote New Yorker writer Susan Glasser.

Other opinions of the videos were not much kinder, but some attempted to defend Trump, like actor Randy Quaid.

"More Trump footage! I miss him!" Quaid said. "The outtakes show his pure creative genius in real-time. Beautiful to watch."

Here's some of what people were saying: