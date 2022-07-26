Ex-Boebert campaign manager breaks down crying on Bannon podcast while demanding sham “recount”

Sherronna Bishop, a former campaign manager for Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., choked up on Tuesday while insisting that "elections matter."

Bishop appeared on Steve Bannon's podcast with Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. The homes of both women were raided by the FBI in connection to an election fraud case. Peters also recently lost her bid to become the Republican nominee for Colorado secretary of state. She disputes the results of her election and the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Bishop told Bannon that she had started an organization called America's Mom because she was unhappy with elected officials.

"Our children were under attack," she said without explaining how her children had been threatened. "That's how America's Mom was born and naturally from there that's elections."

Bishop's voice cracked with emotion as she mentioned elections.

"Election matter!" she cried before pausing to compose herself. "Sorry. These people who have no backbone, no courage, who are easily manipulated and will not talk about what matters to 'we the people.' They've used their offices now to go after our kids."

Bishop said that she is demanding a recount following Peters' recent loss in a Colorado primary election.

"She is symbiotic [sic] of what has happened in our entire nation," she insisted. "And they are going after our children. We're not having it."

