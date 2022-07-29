Trump violates federal law by showing off presidential seal while hosting Saudi-backed golf event

Donald Trump appears to be breaking federal law as he hosts a Saudi Arabia-backed LIV golf tournament in Bedminster, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

The article is illustrated with a picture from Associated Press photographer Seth Wenig showing the presidential seal and Trump's signature on a towel attached to his golf bags.

"The seal was plastered on towels, golf carts and other items as the former president participated in the pro-am of the Saudi-sponsored tournament Thursday," the newspaper reported. "While violating this law could result in imprisonment of 'not more than six months,' a fine, or both, these punishments are rarely doled out."

In a June thread posted to Twitter, Forbes correspondent Zach Everson reported four Trump golf courses have been implicated in using the presidential seal.

Trump's golf course in the Bronx was implicated in October followed by Florida's Trump National Golf Club Jupiter in November.

And the presidential seal was also seen at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida in June.