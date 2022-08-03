Pat Cipollone hit with Jan. 6 grand jury subpoena: “Dramatic escalation in DOJ’s investigation”

The subpoena comes after the grand jury heard from two former aides to Mike Pence

By Bob Brigham

Published August 3, 2022 1:30PM (EDT)

Pat Cipollone, former President Trumps White House counsel, walks into a conference room after a break in his interview at the Thomas P. O'Neill Jr. House Office Building July 8, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Pat Cipollone, former President Trumps White House counsel, walks into a conference room after a break in his interview at the Thomas P. O'Neill Jr. House Office Building July 8, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone was subpoenaed by a federal grand jury investigating the efforts of Donald Trump supporters to overturn the 2020 presidential election, ABC News reported on Tuesday.

"The sources told ABC News that attorneys for Cipollone -- like they did with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol -- are expected to engage in negotiations around any appearance, while weighing concerns regarding potential claims of executive privilege," ABC News reported. "The move to subpoena Cipollone signals an even more dramatic escalation in the Justice Department's investigation of the Jan. 6 attack than previously known, following appearances by senior members of former Vice President Mike Pence's staff before the grand jury two weeks ago."

In July, the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol played testimony from Cipollone's deposition.

Attorney Tristen Snell, who prosecuted Trump University for the New York attorney general's office, said the subpoena was a sign that the Department of Justice "is almost caught up with the January 6 committee."

Cipollone's lawyers told ABC News they plan to engage in "negotiations" over following the subpoena.

Read the full report.


By Bob Brigham

MORE FROM Bob Brigham

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Capitol Riot Donald Trump January 6 Partner Pat Cipollone Politics Raw Story

Trending Articles from Salon