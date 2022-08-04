This story first appeared on Food52 , an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

"This humble meal is today considered Puerto Rico's unofficial national dish, and a family favorite for many. Growing up, mofongo was a dish reserved for special occasions and almost always served with 'camarones a la criolla,' or Creole shrimp. My version takes my family's recipe and incorporates a few tricks I've picked up along the way growing up in Brooklyn. ¡Buen provecho!" — César Ramón Pérez Medero

Essential Equipment: mortar and pestle

— Food52

Mofongo de Camarones (Shrimp Mofongo) from César Ramón Pérez Medero

Yields 2 servings Prep Time 30 minutes Cook Time 45 minutes