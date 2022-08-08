From ube mochi to mini cones, here are the 3 best frozen desserts at Trader Joe's right now

Alongside its impressive selection of packaged meals, the Trader Joe's frozen food aisle touts an equally impressive selection of sweet treats. Bite-sized ice cream sandwiches, tart creamsicles and chewy, creamy mochis are just a few creative desserts available.

The options at TJ's are both enticing and endless, which makes it all the more difficult to choose what to try first. To help make the process easier, Salon Food highlighted the top three frozen desserts you need to try from Trader Joe's now, per recommendations from a group of trusty Reddit users, who are also regulars at the California based retailer.

01 Brownie Crisp Coffee Ice Cream Sandwiches Brownie Crisp Coffee Ice Cream Sandwiches (Photo Courtesy of Trader Joe's ©2022) TJ's decadent dessert flaunts a generous scoop of coffee ice cream — made with coffee syrup, Colombian coffee extract and espresso grounds — sandwiched between two fudgy brownie crisps. To top it all off, the crisps are bedecked with large chocolate chunks, which pair wonderfully with the deliciously bitter coffee flavors. The Brownie Crisp Coffee Ice Cream Sandwiches are a favorite pick amongst a handful of TJ's Redditors. According to user u/insubordinance , the ice cream sandwiches are "the only thing that are a must-buy."

02 Hold the Cone Varieties Chocolate Chip Hold the Cone (Photo Courtesy of Trader Joe's ©2022) These miniature cones are hard to pass up because they come in not one but three unique flavors, including Chocolate and Vanilla, Chocolate Chip and Coffee Bean. The tops of each cone is encased in a rich chocolatey coating, which adds a nice crunch to each bite of ice cream. That same coating also lines the inside of each cone and prevents the ice cream from seeping out when it melts.

On Reddit, user u/Detronyx recommends trying all the flavors because they are so incredibly good! "[A]ll the seasonal Hold The Cone flavors are amazing, so I can't narrow down to just one. Grab whatever flavors you see."