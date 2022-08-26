Donald Trump Jr. shares meme of his dad's crotch

In the hours following the Justice Department's release of a partially redacted version of the affidavit that kicked off the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago, Trump and key figures in his circle sounded off reactions.

Trump himself took to Truth Social to rant "Affidavit heavily redacted!!! . . . Nothing mentioned on 'Nuclear,' a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI & DOJ, or our close working relationship regarding document turnover - WE GAVE THEM MUCH." And then later, "The political Hacks and Thugs had no right under the Presidential Records Act to storm Mar-a-Lago and steal everything in sight, including Passports and privileged documents . . . They even broke into my safe with a safecracker - Can you believe?"

While Trump relied heavily on Truth Social to air his grievances in writing, Trump Jr. let a photo do the talking by sharing a meme depicting his dad with a black bar covering the length of his crotch along with the caption "Redact this!"

Bouncing from Instagram over to Twitter, where he's still allowed to post, Trump Jr. fired off a few more passionate responses.

"They tell you with a straight face that they want 'transparency' knowing that their media lackeys will run with it as though it's a fact. Then they release this. Transparency my ass!!!," Jr. said in a tweet along with a share of fully redacted pages.

As is often the case with memes, people took the share of Trump's crotch photo and ran with it. Many adaptations were mushroom related, in reference to a past comment made by Stormy Daniels in which she said his member looked like a "tiny mushroom."