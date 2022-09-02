George Conway destroys Trump lawyer’s argument that classified docs are like “overdue library books”

When FBI agents executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago compound on Monday, August 8, they were searching for classified government documents that, under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, should have remained in Washington, D.C. when Trump left office — not been transferred to private property in Palm Beach, Florida. James Trusty, one of Trump's attorneys, tried to downplay the severity of the situation by comparing the presence of those documents at Mar-a-Lago to an "overdue library book." But conservative attorney George Conway tore Trusty's analogy to pieces during a Friday morning, September 2 appearance on CNN's "New Day."

"To gaslight a federal court the way they gaslight people on Fox News is singularly appalling," the Never Trump conservative told "New Day" host John Berman. "I mean, if we're talking about library books here, we're talking about he took a truckload of library books, stole them from the library. The librarian came and asked for them, he didn't give them back, the librarian shows up with the cops, he gives a few of them back, and then lies. And it turns out he's got a whole cache of the books still left in his house."

Conway continued, "That would be a proper analogy, except that we aren't just talking about regular old books here — we'd be talking about rare library books of the sort that you have to be very, very careful with and treat with great care."

Although he is married to a long-time Trump ally — former Trump adviser and veteran GOP strategist Kellyanne Conway — George Conway does not share his wife's fondness for the ex-president. Conway, known for his Never Trump views, is one of Trump's most scathing critics on the right and believes that Trump has been terrible for the Republican Party and the conservative movement.

