Jared Kushner defends Trump's Mar-a-Lago docs

Donald Trump was defended by his son-in-law when Jared Kushner was interviewed by a British television station.

Kay Burley of Sky News interviewed Kushner about Trump's potential 2024 campaign, "Top Secret files stashed at Mar-a-Lago" and the former president's chocolate stash.

The interview, set to air on Friday, was teased online.

Burley said Trump "took Top Secret documents home, potentially risking the security of the United States."

"Yeah, I think that it's something that — again, this seems like it's an issue of paperwork that should've been able to be worked out between DOJ and him," Kushner said, even though the documents had been both requested and subpoenaed and he father-in-law still allegedly did not return them to the U.S. government.

"We've seen the photograph, haven't we, where it says Top Secret," Burley noted.

"Yeah, like I said, I, I, I, I've seen a lot of allegations made by the media over my four years that turned out not to be true," Kushner replied.

The photo was not an allegation by the media, but FBI evidence submitted under oath by the DOJ in a federal court.