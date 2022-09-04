Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell as he campaigned in Pennsylvania for Senate hopeful Dr. Mehmet Oz and candidate for governor Doug Mastriano.

"Trump is about 35 minutes into his PA rally and has hardly mentioned Oz or Mastriano, other than a brief nod at the top," Philadelphia Inquirer correspondent Jonathan Tamari reported.

"Almost entirely focused on his own anger at Biden, the FBI, the Russia investigation, Hillary. Greatest hits — but fairly little about 2022," Tamari noted.

But Trump had plenty to say about his debunked 2020 election conspiracy theories.

"And frankly, Republicans, locally, that ran things, in a lot of states, should be ashamed of themselves," Trump said of election officials who did not go along with his unsuccessful coup attempt.

"And a guy like Mitch McConnell, who allowed this stuff to happen, should be scorned," Trump said.

Trump then went on to praise Mastriano for all he did to try and overturn the 2020 election, which was won by President Joe Biden.

Watch the video via YouTube: