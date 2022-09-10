Hillary Clinton wants to know how Melania Trump's summer is going

Hillary Clinton offered up some questions she has for Melania Trump, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg.

The former secretary of state appeared on Andy Cohen's Bravo talk show "Watch What Happens Live" with her daughter Chelsea Clinton to promote their own TV show, "Gutsy," and she admitted that she often thinks about how correctly she had predicted how the Donald Trump presidency would play out, reported The Daily Beast.

"It does cross my mind honestly," she said. "But it doesn't provide any kind of solace to me. I am so sad, I am so distressed that everything that happened during the time that he was there, and then his refusal to accept the election, and inciting violence, is heartbreaking. I hope people (of whatever party) will just say, 'No, enough! We are not going to let that kind of divisiveness and disruption exist in our country any longer.' It's so important to stop it."

Clinton also called for laws codifying abortion rights and same-sex marriage, and she said she's newly open to term limits for Supreme Court justices, and she told viewers she had one question for Thomas.

"Don't you want to retire?" Clinton said.

Clinton also revealed what she would ask Melania Trump after the FBI searched Mar-A-Lago looking for classified materials.

"How's your summer going?" she said.