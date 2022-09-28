DeSantis appointee to manage predominantly Black county resigns over KKK photo

Gov. Ron DeSantis is facing a scandal as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida.

"Gadsden County religious leaders are demanding a local commissioner and Gov. Ron DeSantis 'come forward' to address allegations that the commissioner resigned last Friday after a photo surfaced purportedly showing him wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood at what could have been a Halloween party years earlier," the Tallahassee Democrat reported. "Jeffery Moore, a Havana resident and former Department of Revenue employee, was appointed by DeSantis in late July and abruptly resigned from the post in Florida's only predominantly Black county after the photo began circulating in the local community."

Moore is the past chairman of the Gadsden Soil and Water Conservation District.

Moore also ended his re-election campaign.

"The local clergy will hold a press conference in front of the Gadsden County Courthouse, 10 E. Jefferson St., at 11 a.m. Wednesday to ask Moore and DeSantis to own up to the photo or deny it," the newspaper reported.

Moore did not list a reason for quitting in his resignation letter.

"Moore did not respond to questions about his resignation, the photo or the KKK outfit. In an email to the Tallahassee Democrat, he said he was "in the middle of hurricane preparations" and would be in contact on Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning," the newspaper reported. "As of late Tuesday afternoon, he has not replied."

