Hunter Biden might be charged with some stuff — but not enough stuff to satiate Republicans

President Biden's Thursday announcement that he plans to pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession was not enough to distract those looking to bring down his son.

While Biden's step towards decriminalizing marijuana will positively impact thousands who have lost more than could ever be returned for possession of a substance already legal in many states, Hunter Biden's battles are still in the process of being fought.

According to The Washington Post, federal agents have what they believe to be sufficient evidence to charge Hunter with "tax crimes and a false statement related to a gun purchase," but will it be enough to satisfy those in opposition of the Biden administration who have been calling for young Biden's head on a stake for years.

"There is sufficient evidence to charge Hunter Biden with a crime related to his taxes. I'm sure that's only the tip of the iceberg with Mr. Parmesan," tweets Lauren Boebert. "He absolutely needs be held accountable."

"Hunter Biden isn't getting charged with any crimes. Be serious with that. Have any of you been paying attention to what we've become," says Jesse Kelly, host of 'I'm Right' on The First.

"Joe Biden lied about Hunter Biden's crimes and his involvement -- a new Republican controlled Congress must move to impeach him in 2025," tweets Brigitte Gabriel, Founder & Chairman of ACT For America.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

The investigation into Hunter Biden first began in 2018 and was used as a sharp tool by Trump and his supporters in his failed run against Joe Biden, and well after his salty loss. Between then and now, Republicans have accused Hunter — and President Biden along with him — of everything short of stealing the moon.

"So the DOJ is going after Hunter Biden for unpaid taxes on Biden Crime Family graft, but they are not going to consider the actual graft itself," says a Trump supporter on Twitter. "This is like going after Ghislaine Maxwell but giving a pass to the pedophiles!"

"Shame you don't care about the photos of pedophilia on Hunter laptop or the news that Biden made millions directly from Burisma from Ukraine leaders that you support," tweets another Trumper.

According to The Washington Post's report on the possible charges, the agents involved in the Hunter investigation knew months ago that they likely had enough evidence to pursue charges. There's a general feeling that the timing of this information being "leaked" just before November's midterm elections is curious.

"It is a federal felony for a federal agent to leak information about a Grand Jury investigation such as this one," Chris Clark, a lawyer for Hunter Biden said in a written statement. ". . .We expect the Department of Justice will diligently investigate and prosecute such bad actors. As is proper and legally required, we believe the prosecutors in this case are diligently and thoroughly weighing not just evidence provided by agents, but also all the other witnesses in this case, including witnesses for the defense. That is the job of the prosecutors. They should not be pressured, rushed, or criticized for doing their job."

"More often than not, it's the defense camp leaking info on a criminal investigation," says LATimes Legal Affairs Columnist Harry Litman. "Not here w/ Hunter Biden though. FBI would never have told them they have enough evidence to indict and it's been on the US Attorney's desk "for months." Leak has to have originated w/ FBI. & timing also stinks."