FBI witness in Mar-a-Lago case wounded in "midday attack"

The case of the woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago pretending to be a Rothschild heiress took a strange turn

By Bob Brigham

Published October 9, 2022 11:30AM (EDT)

In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The case of the woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago by pretending to be a Rothschild family heiress took another bizarre turn after a shooting in Canada.

The French language newspaper LaPresse reports Valeriy Tarasenko, 44, was shot in a midday attack the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

"Mr. Tarasenko was a former business partner of Inna Yashchyshyn, a Russian-speaking Ukrainian immigrant who gained recent notoriety after an investigation by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project in August revealed that she masqueraded as a member of the Rothschild family and went to Mar-a-Lago, where she made inroads in the former president's inner circle," the newspaper reported.

The newspaper reported, "in the months before the shooting, Mr. Tarasenko met with the FBI and turned over a host of documents and photos tied to an investigation into Ms. Yashchyshyn, her trips to the former president's estate, and businesses she formed – two with Mr. Tarasenko – over the past seven years, records and interviews show."

The victim was reportedly shot in a parking lot at the resort.

The Montreal Gazette, citing information received from provincial police force (Sûreté du Québec)described the event as a "targeted shooting."


