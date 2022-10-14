Trump says if he appears before Jan. 6 committee, he wants it broadcast live

Donald Trump is considering obeying a congressional subpoena issued by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

On Thursday, the select committee voted 9-0 to subpoena testimony and documents from the former president.

"This is a question about accountability to the American people," Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said. "He must be accountable."

On his Truth Social website, Trump lashed out at the select committee, but he is reportedly considering complying.

Maggie Haberman of The New York Times reported, "Since it became public that the House select committee planned to subpoena Trump for his testimony, the former president has been telling aides he favors doing so, so long as he gets to do so live, according to a person familiar with his discussions."

"However, it is unclear whether the committee would accept such a demand," Haberman noted.