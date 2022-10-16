Trump Jr. has conspiracy theories about Nancy Pelosi's Jan. 6 video

Donald Trump, Jr. on Saturday said he expected backlash after voicing his thoughts on the videos of Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The videos were shot by Alexandra Pelosi, the Speaker's documentary filmmaker daughter. Excerpts were played during Thursday's public hearing by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"CNN obtained roughly an hour of additional material that wasn't presented by the panel," the network reported. "The footage, obtained exclusively by CNN, shows in vivid new detail how congressional leaders fled the US Capitol on January 6 and transformed a nearby military base into a command center, where they frantically coordinated with Vice President Mike Pence and Trump Cabinet members to quell the insurrection and finish certifying the 2020 election."

In one clip, Pelosi discusses reporters that Trump wanted to join the rioters at the U.S. Capitol.

"I hope he comes up here, I'm going to punch him out," Pelosi said. "I've been waiting for this — for trespassing on the Capitol grounds."

"I'm going to punch him out, I'm going to go to jail, and I'm going to be happy," the San Francisco Democrat said.

Trump Jr. apparently did not like the videos, which show Democrats seeking to protect Congress during the 179 minutes while Donald Trump failed to act, while reportedly watching the violence unfold on Fox News.

"So Nancy Pelosi refuses Trump's request for a national guard presence on Jan 6 & simultaneously has a documentary film crew in her office where are you can hear her poorly delivered tough guy act… I'm sure I'll be called conspiracy theorist for thinking this isn't a coincidence!" Trump, Jr. posted to Truth Social.

"It's all so f*cking fake stop buying into the bullsh*t!" he added.

In a subsequent post he wrote, "conspiracy theorists are just people capable of pattern recognition."

