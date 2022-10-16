Roger Stone is fed up with Trump and uses threats of violence to make that very clear

Roger Stone, one-time friend and mentor to Trump, is not holding back when it comes to expressing his current feelings towards the former president.

On Saturday, a clip from a 2021 documentary by Christoffer Guldbrandsen called "A Storm Foretold" began to circulate in which Stone is heard saying "He has to go, he has to go . . . "Run again, you'll get your f**king brains beat in."

"I'm done with this president," Stone says in the clip. "I'm going to go public supporting impeachment. I have no choice."

This latest clip comes on the heels of earlier footage which circulated on Friday in which Stone focuses his anger on Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

"Jared Kushner has an IQ of 70," Stone says in the earlier clip. "He's coming to Miami. We will eject him from Miami very quickly. He'll be leaving very quickly. He has 100 security guards, I'll have 5,000 security guards."

Hands visibly shaking while yelling into his cell phone, Stone steers towards violence once again.

"You wanna fight? Let's fight. F**k you. F**k you and your abortionist b***h daughter."

The heat behind Stone's turn against Trump is seemingly due to his being denied a pardon in relation to his involvement with the events of Jan. 6. According to The New York Times, Stone "started texting with a lawyer representing Trump in his second impeachment trial, seeking a pardon." Things did not shake out as he'd hoped.

The expletive ridden phone call featured in the two documentary clips took place the day of President Biden's inauguration, at which point Trump no longer had the authority to pardon anyone.

"Yet another video where my lips can actually not be seen but illogically insisting that I attacked Trump when in fact I was talking about Joe Biden," Stone said today via Truth Social, disputing the legitimacy of the clips.

In a statement made earlier today on Truth Social, Stone quotes the Bible's Revelation 2:17.

"Jesus said, He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches; To him that overcometh will I give to eat of the hidden manna, and will give him a white stone, and in the stone a new name written, which no man knoweth saving he that receiveth it."