In an 18-page opinion on Trump affiliated lawyer John Eastman's push-back on a subpoena for emails relating to the events of Jan. 6, U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter revealed that Trump knowingly signed documents containing fake voter fraud numbers.

According to The Washington Post, Carter determined that several documents exchanged within Trump's circle need to be made public as they're proof of "knowing misrepresentation of voter fraud numbers in Georgia when seeking to overturn the election results in federal court."

Looking over the evidence in hand, Carter has found that a filing made to a Georgia state court in early December alleged that 10,000 fake votes had been counted by Fulton County but email exchanges from Trump's team show that they knew those numbers were not real.

"The emails show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," Carter wrote in a quote obtained from The Washington Post. "The Court finds that these emails are sufficiently related to and in furtherance of a conspiracy to defraud the United States."

In Carter's filing on Wednesday, he stated that the documents in question "make clear that President Trump filed certain lawsuits not to obtain legal relief, but to disrupt or delay the Jan. 6 congressional proceedings through the courts."

In Politico's reporting on the filing they highlight an email Eastman wrote to colleagues in which he states "Although the President signed a verification for [the state court filing] back on Dec. 1, he has since been made aware that some of the allegations (and evidence proffered by the experts) has been inaccurate . . . For him to sign a new verification with that knowledge (and incorporation by reference) would not be accurate."

"The tower of provable crimes by Trump keeps growing taller," lawyer Laurence Tribe says on Twitter. "The tipping point — the point the looming tower will topple — gets nearer with every passing day. Then: KABOOM."

Judge Carter has given Eastman until the afternoon of October 28 to disclose further requested documents relating to this issue.