If Trump runs in 2024, it's likely he'll choose Marjorie Taylor Greene as running mate

A New York Times reporter confirmed rumors that Donald Trump is considering Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) as his running mate, should he launch a 2024 presidential campaign.

Robert Draper, who writes for The New York Times Magazine, told The Daily Beast's "New Abnormal" podcast that Greene had risen quickly in her first term in Congress by using the same tactics she honed as a right-wing social media influencer harassing Democratic staffers, and she could shoot to the second-highest office in government.

"Republicans kind of wanted to kick her to the curb immediately," said Draper, author of the new book Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind. "But instead she became a fundraising dynamo, came to have this huge social media influence, and ultimately came to be very influential within the party itself."

Draper confirmed that Trump has been actively discussing Greene as his No. 2 since February, and while the former president has probably discussed other candidates, as well, the Georgia Republican brings something to the table that could push her over the top.

"She has been unflaggingly loyal to Trump throughout," Draper said. "What is Trump concerned about most of all in a VP after the Mike Pence experience? Loyalty. He knows that if he needs someone to fight for him to overturn a presidential election. He has every reason to expect that Greene would be by his side and would be his proximate warrior."