One day after Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly was projected to win re-election in Arizona, Donald Trump, Jr. is spreading the idea that GOP Leader Mitch McConnell wanted Republican nominee Blake Masters to lose.

McConnell reportedly wanted to draft GOP Gov. Doug Ducey to challenge Kelly, but former President Trump put his weight behind Masters, a venture capitalist.

"Rumors are that Doug Ducey, the weak RINO Governor from Arizona, is being pushed by Old Crow Mitch McConnell to run for the U.S. Senate," Trump said in a January statement. "He will never have my endorsement or the support of MAGA nation!"

After Ducey did not run," he followed up by saying, "Smart move, Doug—there's no room for RINOs."

"RINO" stands for "Republican in Name Only," which used to refer to moderates but is used by Trump to describe any Republican he dislikes.

On Saturday, Trump, Jr. took to his dad's microblogging site to retweet user "Cattturd2."

"The reason Mitch McConnell hasn't said anything about the bullshit happening in Arizona is because he wants Blake Masters and Kari Lake to lose," Catturd2 alleged.

"He only cares about power, money, and he absolutely hates us," Catturd2 concluded.

On Truth Social, Trump, Jr. refers to himself as a "Meme War General."