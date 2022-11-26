Evangelical pastor fights back against Christian nationalism

Although former President Donald Trump is by no means universally loved within Christianity and has his share of critics among Catholics and Mainline Protestants, he has been incredibly popular within a certain area of Christianity: far-right White fundamentalist evangelicals. That movement, which has been called the Christian Right or the Religious Right, has had a firm grip on the Republican Party since the early 1980s. And although Trump himself was raised Presbyterian, not evangelical, and is not known for being very religious, he was made a point of courting evangelicals.

One pastor who is critical of the relationship between Trump and the Christian Right is Caleb Campbell of the Desert Springs Bible Church in Phoenix, Arizona. According to a report from the Globe & Mail's Nathan VanderKlippe, Campbell is trying to counter the Trump/MAGA influence on evangelicals.

"You can think of Donald Trump's most faithful adherents as bigots or patriots, constitutional standard-bearers or deluded masses," VanderKlippe writes in an article published on November 25. "Caleb Campbell likes to think of them as sheep that have gone astray. He has made it his work to lead them back…. Mr. Campbell's introduction to the congregation of Trump came in a church, after fellow Christians suggested he attend what was described as a revival event organized by Turning Point."

Turning Point is the pro-Trump group led by right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. Campbell told the Globe & Mail that when he first heard Kirk speaking at a MAGA/evangelical event, he was "absolutely terrified and horrified."

"Mr. Kirk established Turning Point USA and, in 2021, TPUSA Faith, which organized some of the events Mr. Campbell attended," VanderKlippe explains. "Mr. Kirk calls the separation of church and state a lie, saying 'the church founded this country' and, today, 'has to rise up in every capacity.' TPUSA Faith's ambition is to gather and organize religious leaders, providing them with resources 'to activate their congregations to fight for free people, free markets, free speech and limited government.' Listening to that message left Mr. Campbell unsettled."

Campbell describes Christian nationalism as "a mean-spirited, vulgar grab for power with violent rhetoric."

"Mr. Campbell's initial efforts to push back were not popular with his White, evangelical and suburban parishioners," VanderKlippe notes. "His congregation shrank from 800 people to 300. He began to write a book about engaging the 'mission field' of new religious conservatism — and started to attract new congregants, whom he describes as 'disheartened, if not disgusted, by the amalgamation of nationalism and Christianity.'"

VanderKlippe adds, "(Campbell) has fashioned a tool kit for winning back the souls from the Trump church. He begins by establishing personal trust, without which people tend to resist questioning their own beliefs. He encourages people to fast from media for two weeks. And he invites them to sit at a table with others who hold different views to discuss hot-button issues such as immigration."