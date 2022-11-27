On Saturday evening, Donald Trump issued a fourth statement on his meeting with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and once again refused to denounce his racism and anti-Semitism.

Trump posted to his Truth Social account, "so I help a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black, Ye (Kanye West), who has been decimated in his business and virtually everything else, and who has always been good to me, by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone, so that I can give him very much needed 'advice.'"

"He shows up with 3 people, two of which I didn't know, the other a political person who I haven't seen in years. I told him don't run for office, a total waste of time, can't win. Fake News went crazy," Trump wrote.

Trump's dinner has already become an issue in the 2024 presidential campaign and could play a role in determining the next Speaker of the House of Representatives. Trump's ambassador to Israel condemned him dining with "human scum."

Trump has received harsh headlines.

"Trump criticized for dining with far-right activist Nick Fuentes and rapper Ye," headlined The Washington Post.

"Trump's Latest Dinner Guest: Nick Fuentes, White Supremacist," was The New York Times headline.

"Trump world reels after white nationalist dinner," headlined Politico playbook.

"Trump's former US ambassador to Israel blasts meeting with Ye, Nick Fuentes: 'You are better than this,'" Fox News headlined.

NBC News headlined, "'F---ing nightmare': Trump team does damage control after he dines with Ye and white supremacist Nick Fuentes"