“Distancing herself”: Ivanka gets “special exemption” from court-ordered monitor overseeing Trumps

Ivanka Trump has wriggled her way out of a court order appointing a special monitor to oversee the finances of the Trump Organization and individuals connected to the company, according to The Daily Beast.

The agreement allows Ivanka Trump to keep her own business interests away from the gaze of a retired federal judge who is tasked with keeping an eye on the Trump Organization's transactions to ensure it doesn't commit any more alleged fraud.

The company was barred from transferring or disposing of material without giving advance notice to the court and New York Attorney General Letitia James' office after James sounded the alarm over a Trump scheme to form a "Trump Organization II" after she filed a $250 million fraud lawsuit against the Trump family and company.

A jury in Manhattan on Tuesday found two entities controlled by former President Donald Trump guilty of 17 counts of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp. were found guilty of all charges brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

James in the August lawsuit alleged that Trump and his three eldest children were involved in a decade-long fraud scheme. She is seeking to permanently bar them from serving as an officer or director of a company in New York state.

Justice Arthur Engoron placed the company under court supervision to scrutinize major transactions and ensure the Trump Organization would not shift assets to stash cash away from law enforcement.

In the midst of this, Ivanka Trump's lawyers wrote to the judge last month requesting a special exemption, arguing that she hasn't held an official role at the Trump Organization since serving as a White House aide during her father's presidential administration, The Daily Beast's Jose Pagliery reported.

Her lawyers made similar arguments in the state's appellate court, a source told the outlet. She even went as far as retaining her own lawyers and filing an appeal that was separate from the rest of the family.

​​"Ms. Trump has had no involvement for more than five years… Ms. Trump has had no role as an officer, director, or employee of the Trump Organization or any of its affiliates since at least January 2017," her lawyers said in an appeal filed Nov. 7.

But the eldest daughter of the former president was "a key player in many of the transactions" under investigation, especially because of her involvement in cutting deals that relied on falsified documents, according to court papers in the Attorney General's office.

NY AG lawyers also found that she is "responsible for securing loan terms" from Deutsche Bank relying on fake property valuations for the company's golf course in Doral, Florida. Investigators also claim she "played similar roles" in obtaining money for the company's projects in Chicago and Washington, D.C.

Pagliery tweeted on Wednesday that the latest filings show that Ivanka Trump "keeps distancing herself from her father's legacy of shame."

Ivanka Trump started distancing herself from her father's legacy soon after he incited violence at the Capitol and attempted to overthrow the 2020 presidential election.

She later testified before the House Jan. 6 Committee and said she "accepted" Attorney General Bill Barr's "perspective about the election" not being fraudulent.

More recently, she has kept a low profile, refusing to show up to her father's announcement of his 2024 presidential campaign. She has stated that she does not intend to reenter political life.