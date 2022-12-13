"Tip of the iceberg": Reporter reveals "frightening" gaps in texts Meadows gave to investigators

A trove of text messages between members of Congress and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows reveal alarming new details about the wide-ranging plot to overturn Donald Trump's election loss, but a reporter who broke the news said there's likely even more evidence that hasn't been shaken loose.

Talking Points Memo obtained more than 2,300 messages that Meadows turned over to the House select committee, and reporter Hunter Walker told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" the communications show the White House was engaged with officials at all levels of government, along with outside activists and Republican fundraisers, to overrule the will of the voters.

"We're focused on members of Congress yesterday, but Meadows was engaging with people in local government, with right-wing activists, members of Congress, senators, House members," Walker said. "This was a broad plot at every level of government and really every level of the Republican Party. We see dark-money groups, we see sort of street-level activists like Amy Kremer, and they were all, you know, working together on various plans to overturn the election."

"The other big thing I point out here, and I think it's the most frightening thing about this message cache, is this is the tip of the iceberg," Walker continued. "There are hints in the messages that this log that Meadows provided to the select committee is incomplete, particularly in his exchanges with [Rep.] Scott Perry, he talks about moving over to Signal, an encrypted messaging app, and discussions that pop up out of nowhere and blatantly lack content."

"I'll break a little bit of news on 'Morning Joe' this morning," he added. "I'm becoming aware of multiple instances that should be in the log if it was complete that are not there. What we're seeing, you know, is a broad plot, particularly involving members of congress, deranged conspiracy theories, questionable legal logic and blatant authoritarianism, and that's just the tip of the iceberg."