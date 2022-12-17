Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral

Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."

Friday night just before he wrote, "THEY ARE GOING AFTER ME BECAUSE THEY ARE REALLY GOING AFTER YOU!" he complained, "'THREAT TO DEMOCRACY' is the Radical Left Democrat's new chant. Like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, before it, and all the rest, it is a total Disinformation HOAX & SCAM. They are the ones who are the REAL THREAT TO DEMOCRACY."

Early Saturday morning, he fired off two more posts on his Truth Social account, with the first making a familiar complaint that the FBI and DOJ failed to investigate the theft of the election from him.

He wrote, "This (the FBI's wild and crazy relationship with Twitter) is absolutely a coordinated effort to change Election Results! Rachel Campos-Duffy…and it worked, but they got caught. This is why people protested in Washington. Our 2020 Presidential Election was Crooked, Rigged, and Stolen, and yet the Unselect Committee of Political Hacks & Thugs didn't spend any time investigating this outrage!"

He followed that up with a call to action to his supporters.

He wrote, "Our Country is SICK inside, very much like a person dying of Cancer. The Crooked FBI, the so-called Department of 'Justice,' and 'Intelligence,' all parts of the Democrat Party and System, is the Cancer."

"These Weaponized Thugs and Tyrants must be dealt with, or our once great and beautiful Country will die!!!" he added.