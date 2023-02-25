Cities across the country are on alert today following police warnings of an uptick in "domestic violent extremist messaging" from emboldened neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups who are organizing a "National Day of Hate."

Hate groups have been instructed to drop banners, place stickers and flyers, and spread racist and antisemitic graffiti in cities across North America during the last Saturday of Black History Month. The very public displays of hate are being encouraged just as incidents targeting Jewish Americans for harassment and violence have escalated. According to the Jewish media outlet Forward, "A man charged with shooting two Jewish men as they left morning services in an Orthodox area of Los Angeles on consecutive days last week attached a photo of a Goyim Defense League flyer in an email to classmates about two months before the attack." Members of that same group, the Goyim Defense League, were recently spotted harassing attendants of the Chabad of South Orlando.

The neo-Nazi groups' plans come at the end of a monthlong campaign of racist and anti-Black media coverage by the right-wing's main media outlet, Fox News. As watchdog group Media Matters charted, the network — which was also recently revealed to have knowingly lied to viewers in the lead-up to a Confederate-flag-waving mob attacking the Capitol on January 6 —has published or aired a new story that advances anti-Black narratives every day during Black History Month.

"Although Fox has aired a few Black history month segments," Media Matters noted, "more airtime was spent pushing racist rhetoric...Fox figures have spread anti-Black narratives, accusing President Joe Biden's administration of anti-white racism; fear-mongering about critical race theory being taught in K-12 schools as a part of a so-called "woke" liberal agenda; and undermining the existence of and harm done by systemic racism."

The stories almost always follow the same formula: If a person of color decries an act of racism, a member of the Fox commentariat or guest labels that person of color a racist.

On Friday, Fox gave the Missouri Attorney General air-time to accuse a Black St. Louis prosecutor of "injecting race" into a dispute after the prosecutor suggested the attorney general's push to have her removed from office may be racially motivated. On Thursday, Fox's Brian Kilmeade gave North Korean defector and racism denialist Yeonmi Park free reign to talk about how getting mugged by a Black woman in Chicago was "crazier than North Korea." On Wednesday, Texas Republican Rep. Lance Gooden took to Fox to suggest California Democratic Rep. Judy Chu — the US' first Chinese American Congresswoman — is a Chinese spy "playing the race card."

Here are 7 other things that can get you called a racist by the network: