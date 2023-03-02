According to a release from the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission, two million COSORI air fryers have been recalled by Atekcity due to fire and burn hazards. "A wire connection in the air fryers can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards," the release said.

About 2 million units have been sold in the United States, in addition to 250,000 in Canada and 21,000 in Mexico.

The voluntary recall comes after "205 reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking," resulting in "reports of minor, superficial burn injuries and ... reports of minor property damage."

The affected air fryers were sold between June 2018 and December 2022, according to the release. This recall involves over 15 units/model numbers.

Anyone who's purchased the product should contact Cosori via email, phone or through their website in order to get more information on the recall and inquire about a replacement; the "remedy" on the release notes that all "consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air fryers."

COSORI itself released a statement, saying "After a thorough investigation, we determined that in extremely rare circumstances, the closed-end crimp connectors within the recalled air fryers – which are responsible for establishing electrical connections between certain wires – can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards,"

COSORI's website also writes: "As one of the leading air fryer brands in the U.S., COSORI puts consumer safety first. In cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Health Canada, and Mexico Procuraduría Federal del Consumidor (Profeco), COSORI is voluntarily recalling and replacing certain models of our air fryers. To register for a replacement, please visit www.recall.cosori.com or contact the toll-free recall support hotline at 888-216-5974 Monday - Friday, 8 am - 5 pm EST."

The recall webpage also states "COSORI is committed to the safety of those who use and love our products, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience."