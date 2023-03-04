Trump and the J6 Prison Choir drop a single to hype up CPAC

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) kicked off at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Fort Washington, Maryland on Friday to what the Washington Examiner is reporting as low attendance so far.

Former President Trump, who is expected to appear at the conference on Saturday, always has numbers in mind when it comes to events such as these, so it's perhaps for that reason that a single was released just prior to the start of CPAC featuring him on vocals in a song with the J6 Prison Choir called "Justice for All." Nothing quite like a new anthem to get crowds all frothed up.

The single, which is available now on Spotify and credits Trump himself as the composer, features him reciting the Pledge of Allegiance as the choir sings "The Star-Spangled Banner." According to Forbes, Trump recorded his vocals for the track at his Mar-a-Lago estate a few weeks ago and the J6 Choir recorded their portion over a jailhouse phone about a month ago.

"The single was reportedly produced by a major recording artist who is not identified in the song's credits," says Forbes writer Zach Everson.

On Apple Music the track can be found in the "devotional & spiritual" section.

"Donald Trump and 20 insurrectionists who went to prison for their attempted coup on January 6 (known as the J6 Prison Choir) have released a single called "Justice For All" which is out now," tweets Hugh McIntyre, a music journalist for Forbes. "No, I'm not kidding. This is real. And it's even dumber than you think."

Proceeds from "Justice for All" will go to the families of imprisoned Jan. 6 defendants, per a source referenced in Forbes' reporting.

Listen to the track below: